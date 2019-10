By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident on North Monroe Street and Swatts Rd. According to FHP, the accident happened at 6:59 a.m.

It is not known how many cars or victims are involved at this time.

The road is currently blocked and traffic is said to be backing up. It is advised to find an alternate route to avoid this area.