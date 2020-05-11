Road block up on Springhill Road after fatal crash, FHP says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it put a roadblock on Springhill Road in Tallahassee after it responded to a fatal crash in the area Monday morning.

Troopers say they responded to the scene around 6:20 a.m. The crash happened on Springhill Road near Windy Pine Way, according to FHP's online traffic map.

At this point, it is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash. The person who died has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story.

