Fatal crash on US-19 outside Monticello

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on U.S. 19 North between Monticello and the Georgia and Florida border.

According to FHP's website, the crash happened around 7 a.m. at Sammons Rd and U.S. 19.

As of the latest update, the Northbound outside lane is blocked. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to find an alternate route if possible.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story on-air and online as new information becomes available.