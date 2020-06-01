Fatal crash possibly connected to shooting, Gadsden County deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A fatal crash from Sunday may be connected to a shooting on 267 North, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Bradley Road. Investigators say witnesses saw two cars traveling at high speeds after they heard gunshots.

One car then left the roadway and crashed in a wooded area, GCSO says. The driver died from their injuries, according to deputies.

The other car drove away from the scene.

GCSO is asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at (850) 627- 9233.

