Victim identified in fatal crash on U.S. 90 outside of Quincy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a car driving east on U.S. 90 veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

FHP is also confirming the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The family tells WCTV the victim was De'Vontez Lanier. His father says he was 20 years old. The family says he was on the way to work at Waste Pro in Midway at the time of the crash.

Original Story:

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on U.S. 90 at McLendon Lane outside of Quincy.

Details are very limited at this time, but FHP does say their troopers were dispatched around 7:13 a.m.

Troopers are urging motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will update you on-air and online when new details become available.

