Fatal fire in Decatur County caused by space heater

November 20, 2019

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Insurance says a space heater caused a fatal fire in Decatur County on Monday.

When emergency personnel arrived to 156 Simmons-McIntyre Road in Attapulgus, Georgia they found the body of 68-year-old Bobby Simmons.

“The investigation revealed that the fire was started by a space heater, which would make this the third death in less than one week caused by these devices,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Please remember to be very careful when using space heaters this winter. Though they can provide temporary comfort, when not used properly they can be extremely dangerous.”

The 50-year-old mobile home suffered extensive damage from the blaze, the DOI says.

No smoke detectors were found in the home. The Decatur County Coroner's Office transported the body to the GBI Crime lab in Macon for an autopsy.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner's Office are helping the Decatur County Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff's Office with this investigation.

In 2019, 78 people have died from fires in Georgia.

