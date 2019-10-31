Fatal fire in Taylor Co. under investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The state fire marshal is investigating a fatal fire last week outside Perry.

Taylor County Fire Rescue says they were called just before 6 p.m. Friday, to a home on Highway 221 North.

Callers reported a room and its contents on fire in the house. Firefighters say by the time crews arrived on the scene, the fire had mostly put itself out.

That’s when they found a man’s body inside the room. The victim is identified as 81-year old Raymond Pickron.

Taylor County Fire Rescue is not releasing any other details pending the state fire marshal investigation.

