Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hamilton County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal four vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Monday morning.

FHP tells us the victim, Loren Anderson, 36, was driving his 2002 Ford pickup South on I-75 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the interstate striking a guardrail. The impact of the crash caused his pickup to overturn and partially eject him from the truck.

While Anderson's pickup was overturning, the vehicle traveled back into the southbound lanes and crashed into the front of another vehicle driven by Ravinder Mann, 42. Mann and his passenger sustained no injuries.

After the collision with Mann's vehicle, Anderson was fully ejected and struck by two other vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.