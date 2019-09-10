Fatal pedestrian-involved car crash in Alachua County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash in Alachua County leaves one pedestrian dead.

The incident happening around 8:40 Monday evening on SE 27th Street in Gainesville.

A vehicle collided with the pedestrian that was walking on the same street.

The victim, identified as 57-year-old William Shanks Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Dewayne Myrick, and his passenger, 30-year-old Shkia Jackson, were unharmed in the incident.