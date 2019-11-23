Fatal rollover crash in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 23, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol confirms a single rollover crash happened early Saturday morning on U.S. 27 north.

The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was driven by Bret Newtson, 57 of Quincy.

According to a press release from FHP Newtson's Elantra went off the road to the right and overturned in a grass shoulder just before 3:30 a.m. Newtson was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office as well as Leon County EMS.