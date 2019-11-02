Father of Hot Yoga shooting victim reflects one year later

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a Friday night no one will soon forget: The shooting at Hot Yoga Tallahassee left many scarred, working to heal in the 12 months that have passed.

Families of the victims have dealt with the aftermath of the tragedy in their own ways. Jeff Binkley lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maura.

"Time has stood still, and it has rushed passed," he said. "It is surreal at times, and all to real at others.

Binkley sat down with WCTV to reflect on a trying year for the family.

He said they developed a sense of purpose, "looking beyond the immediate."

"We knew that Maura's voice is the way we'd identify any initiative we'd take," Binkley said.

The family created "Maura's Voice Research Fund" at Florida State. In the last year, the fund raised tens of thousands of dollars for the College of Social Work. The research looks at the heart of what causes hate crimes across the country.

[We need] to address what lies at the intersection of hatred and violence in our society," he said.

Binkley's dedication to the cause cements his daughter's legacy, creating a future taken away from her.

"Maura's legacy was one of love," he said. "A love that did entail responsibility, accountability and support for the well being of everyone."

He said an informed public can call for change, and to secure a brighter future we all need to look inward.

"If people look in their hearts, open their minds, and practice that to the best of their ability, then the other things necessary to

create change in a positive way will then happen," he said.

