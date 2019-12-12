Fears of anti-Semitism hang over New Jersey attack probe

Investigators are looking to pinpoint what prompted a deadly attack on a Jewish market in Jersey City.

Members of the Jewish community are mourning the dead and trying to pick up the pieces after an attack at a Jewish grocer's on Tuesday. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

There are fears that it was motivated by anti-Semitism.

The gunbattle and standoff at the JC Kosher supermarket this week left six people dead.

Officials said Wednesday a man and woman deliberately targeted the store.

A law enforcement official says authorities believe the two dead attackers identified themselves as part of a movement whose members have railed against white people and Jews.

The official says authorities have also found social media postings from at least one of the attackers that were anti-police and anti-Jewish.

But officials also say much remains unknown about the motive.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.