Feds move forward on Canadian prescription importation

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- For the first time in its 16 year history, a federal law allowing cheaper imported drugs is being activated, but patients shouldn’t be holding their breath waiting for cheaper prescriptions.

Drug companies spent millions this spring, fighting the state legislature over efforts to import cheaper prescription drugs.

For the first time since a 2003 law allowed the importation, the federal government is starting a rule making process.

Something both Governor Ron DeSantis and HHS Secretary Alex Azar call "A historic step forward."

Questions were raised about the timing of the announcement, on the day the House considers impeachment.

“If they would have had this ready last month, we would have done it last month,” said Destanis.

The President's name was on everyone’s lips.

“The FDAS continues to further the Trump administration's efforts,” said Deputy HHS Secretary Dr. Brett Giroir.

The reality is the state, not consumers, will see significant savings, $50 million or more each year, starting in as little as a year.

Savings could be used for more pressing needs.

“This is one step. An important step. We have more ways to go,” said DeSantis.

The message to average consumers looking for lower prices, don’t hold your breath, and keep complaining.

The hope is that pressure from patients will make drug companies more responsive.

“Ultimately, the hammer is not going to be the federal government. It’s not going to be Congress. It’s not going to be the Governor. It’s going to be Floridians who are upset because their drug prices don’t come down. Short of that, I will tell you that older consumers will continue to bang the drum to address this issue,” said AARP State Director Jeff Johnson.

The public, including drug manufacturers will have 75 days to comment on the proposal.

And while patients may have to wait for lower prices, the announcement is the first crack in the hold big pharma has had on policymakers in a long time.

