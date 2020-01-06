LCSO arrests felon on gun and drug charges after he fell during chase

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested Gregory Baldwin, 34, in on multiple drug and gun charges. He was initially pulled over in a typical traffic stop, after a deputy noticed he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Baldwin pulled in to an apartment in the 1500 block of Blountstown Street.

He ditched the vehicle and ran from the deputies, according to LCSO. Deputies caught him after he tripped while trying to jump over a fence.

Deputies say they saw Baldwin toss a yellow bag containing a dark colored object. They found a a loaded Glock .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun inside with the phrase "Pembroke Pines PD" etched on the side. The weapon was reported stolen last year, but did not belong to PPD at the time of the theft.

Deputies also found crack cocaine and cash inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Baldwin faces the following charges:

-Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

-Possession of firearm in the commission of a felony

-Carry concealed firearm

-Grand theft firearm

-Possession of crack -cocaine with the intent to sell

-Resisting arrest without violence

Baldwin is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility.

