Felons turned chefs celebrate graduation from growing Tallahassee program

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – What's the recipe for a convicted felon to get a second chance at life? A Tallahassee chef has found the answer, creating a program that turns the kitchen into a life-changing classroom.

It's called "Refire Culinary." Chef Rebecca Kelly-Manders founded the course in 2017. Friday night, the program produced another set of graduates.

"Refire is a culinary term. It's a kitchen slang. It means to correct a mistake," she said.

Kelly-Manders said it's the perfect name for the program. Felons who have served their time and are looking for work enter the course for guidance, and often leave with skills that can lead to all sorts of possibilities.

"It's so much more than just learning how to cook and getting a job," she said. "It's learning how to feel empowered and feel like you can take your life back in your own hands and move forward."

The program enters a third year celebrating 11 graduating classes and 33 total graduates .

Friday, Veronica Sanders donned the chef's hat and reflected on her journey- especially the long days in the kitchen.

"Being in the kitchen all the time, we'd be there from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., sometimes we'd get frustrated, like 'I'm so ready, ready to go'," she said.

But the patience has a payoff: "This program is very great, because it opens so many opportunities."

No one knows that better than Latisha Berry. She took part in the pilot program years ago. Now with a stable career, she doesn't miss a chance to meet new graduates.

"Three or four years ago it was me. Standing here now looking at what's happened since then- I'm just proud of it," she said.

She hopes her example sparks hope for others: "it's not how you start a position, it's how you finish it. Keep going no matter what the past looks like."

Berry wasn't afraid to share her love for the chef who changed her life.

"[Rebecca] is my motivation, she's my inspiration, she's my everything," she said.

"She changed my life. She's like the mama in the kitchen!"

