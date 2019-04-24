Fiery train crash, derailment forces evacuations in Texas

By: CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fiery train derailment has led to evacuations and a shelter-in-place order across parts of south Fort Worth, Texas.

The derailment happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Yuma Street near Berry Street.

Several cars of the Union Pacific train derailed and caught fire.

The burning train cars were full of ethanol, officials said.

A Fort Worth fire department mobile command post also caught fire and burned.

During the incident FWFD’s Mobile Command unit caught fire. Not related to the incident and no injuries occurred. P/C FWFD G Ellman pic.twitter.com/PikHU6cwg9 — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) April 24, 2019

hat fire was unrelated to the derailment and happened after the truck put up a mast that hit power lines above it, according to officials on the scene.

There have been no reported injuries.

The fire department evacuated residents from Atkins Sttreet, Riley Street and McClure Streets.

Earlier, residents were told to shelter in place, especially along Todd Avenue, East Shaw Street, and Schieffer Avenue.

A Union Pacific spokesperson says its crew was not injured during the derailment. There was no immediate word if weather played a role.

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management says no shelter is being set up for displaced residents, but officials did set up a small reception area nearby.