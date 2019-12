By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fight between students at Somerset Academy led to a lockdown at the school on Friday.

Two to three students were involved in the fight that happened around 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured and deputies are on scene working on charges and arrests.

The fight is under investigation.

