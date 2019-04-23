Final Gillum ethics hearing set for Wednesday, as City discusses transparency

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum's final ethics hearing is set for Wednesday morning. The City Commission is also set to discuss new ethics rules at its meeting.

The City's Independent Ethics Commission has recommended changes that will come before the City, but Wednesday night's focus is ordinances the City itself has created.

Mayor John Dailey told WCTV the new City Commission remains committed to transparency.

"Giving the public the opportunity to speak at the beginning of the meeting on every single agenda item, and at the end of the meeting," said Mayor Dailey.

Mayor Dailey detailed what the City has done so far to increase transparency, including a new portal on the website.

"Which allows any citizen in the city of Tallahassee to go and research who the city vendors are, who our lobbyists are, who is lobbying the city of Tallahassee, and you can look at every single penny of the budget," said Mayor Dailey.

Integrity Florida's Ben Wilcox said, "It's a step in the right direction."

He explained, city employees need to know what the rules are.

"I think it's a step the city needs to take to prevent any further activity like we've seen in the previous administration," said Wilcox.

Part of the investigation surrounding former Mayor Andrew Gillum has centered on accusations that he received gifts.

"The Florida Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that Gillum has violated Florida's ethics laws," said Wilcox.

Mayor Dailey directly targeted that issue.

"The state of Florida has a no gift policy, and I'm interested in implementing the same," he said.

Regarding Wednesday's final hearing for former Mayor Gillum, Wilcox had some predictions.

"There will be a number of witnesses, trial could last a couple of days," he said. "It could be a couple of weeks before the law judge makes that determination about ethics law violations."

Gillum's hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the judge ruled in favor of the prosecution, allowing them to call Gillum's brother as a witness.

If Gillum is found guilty, the case will go back to the Florida Commission on Ethics for them to recommend censure or fines.