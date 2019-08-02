Final open house next week for the Southwest Area Transportation Plan

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Southwest Area Transportation Plan is scheduled to be adopted by the CRTPA in September; the agency, along with Blueprint, is holding one final open house next week.

The plan is split into four parts; Orange Avenue is a CRTPA project, while Blueprint is focused on Springhill Road, North Lake Bradford, and South Lake Bradford Road.

This will be the last opportunity for public feedback on the plan.

"So far we've heard bike and pedestrian activity, crossings, safety, students along Nims to Pine View, looking at how they can get across the road safely, and a lot of questions relating to safety within the neighborhoods," said CRTPA Transportation Planning Manager Jack Kostrezwa.

Calah Fortenberry works at a business located off of Orange Avenue.

"It's terrible at 5:00, like it's packed full of people," said Fortenberry. ""I've been here about a month in a half, maybe two, and I've seen about three accidents."

Fortenberry believes safety should be a priority for the project.

"A lot of people don't have vehicles over here, so there's a lot of walking, a lot of biking, I've even seen people on motorized scooters, so I definitely feel as though there should be more safety for them," said Fortenberry.

Another focus of the project is widening the lanes of the road.

Brock Jones, a student at FAMU, said it's necessary to allow public transit to ove through.

"The lanes does need to be expanded because of the bus situation and people do drive on this road and it's hectic at times, especially in the afternoon," said Jones.

"When it gets really packed and the bus has to stop, there are people trying to get around, there are people that are just stopped," said Fortenberry.

Kostrezwa said the feedback is important to the success of the project.

"Public involvement is really key to getting input from the community so that as we move forward with these projects, for instance with orange avenue, we'll be able to incorporate those comments into the plan moving forward," said Kostrezwa.

Other comments so far include transit access, slowing traffic down, potential intersection improvements, safe crossings for students, maintaining water quality, wayfinding signs, and neighborhood connectivity.

The goals of the Orange Avenue phase include continuous bike facilities and sidewalks, improving and evaluating pedestrian safety and accessibility, and connecting the St. Marks Trail to Orange Avenue.

Phase Two involves improvements and beautifiation on North Lake Bradford Road, adding sidewalks and bike facilities to South Lake Bradford Road, and maintaining community character and slowing speeds on Springhill Road.

CRTPA said it could take years to get through environmental studies for work to begin on Orange Avenue; Blueprint's projects are on a different schedule, set to be completed sometime before 2025.

The final open house will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Pine View Elementary School, located on 2230 Lake Bradford Road.

Blueprint will use the input during the Airport Gateway Project, set to begin in winter 2019/2020.