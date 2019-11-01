Final pre-trial hearing held for quadruple murder suspect Henry Segura

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The final hearing before Henry Segura's quadruple murder trial begins was held on Friday.

Segura is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Brandi Peters, along with her 6-year-old twin daughters and the couple's 3-year-old son.

Segura's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, but that was denied. The trial will go as planned Monday.

Judge James Hankinson told the courtroom dismissing the case was not an appropriate remedy. Segura's attorney also asked for certain testimony to be excluded, bringing into question the validity of evidence that says Segura's DNA was found at the scene.

Hankinson denied that motion as well, but he accepted the defense's request to have six jurors instead of 12.

Attorney Nathan Prince says that will help Segura's chances.

"Henry Segura is intelligent and reflective and has considered this question carefully," Prince says. "He's talked to me about it at length. He's far more interested in trying to win and get his life back than he is in avoiding a death sentence."

Hankinson told Segura and his attorney very clearly that having a six-person jury is often considered risky. He had Segura stand, and he questioned him to be sure on the matter.

Prince also says questionable evidence about shoe prints being found at the crime scene could've made a difference in the last trial. He says he's confident in the defense's evidence

The prosecution says dismissal of the charges should be a last result, and Hankinson agreed.

The prosecution won several other motions to have certain evidence and testimonies included during the trial.

Jury selection in this trial begins Monday morning. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday.

Both sides say the entire trial is expected to finish within three weeks.

