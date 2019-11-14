Final step announced in search for new TPD chief of police

WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The city of Tallahassee has announced the final step in their selection process to find a new chief of police.

Each of the three candidates will give a presentation to city leaders on Monday, November 18th at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Lincoln Center.

Following presentations, a community meet-and-greet will be held with the candidates starting at 6:30 p.m.

At the conclusion of the night's events, the city manager will pick the top candidate and offer him the position.