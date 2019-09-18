Finishing a 'heavy, heavy emphasis' for Seminoles ahead of Cardinals

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 18, 2019

Courtesy: Travis Register | 247Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- They say it's not how you start, but how you finish. For the Florida State defense this year, that saying has proved true, and not in a good way.

The Seminoles' defense has been putrid in the second half of games this season.

In the fourth quarter alone, FSU has given up a total of 48 points through three games. Compare that to their first quarter numbers, where the unit has only given up a total of nine points.

Sure, many will blame the fast pace of the offense, but clearly there's more to it than that; guys committing costly penalties, getting lost in coverage and, sure, being tired as well.

But things need to get figured out and as Harlon Barnett says, his guys need to learn to finish and finish strong.

"That is an emphasis, I'll say it that way," Barnett said. "That is a heavy, heavy emphasis and will continue to be. Gotta play all four quarters 'cause it's a four quarter game. We showed the last 4:49 of the game and showed emphasis on that before we come out to practice on yesterday and everybody understands we gotta finish."