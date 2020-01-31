Fiona the hippo makes Super Bowl 54 prediction

By: WXIX FOX 19/Gray TV

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fiona was supposed to make a decisive pick to win the Super Bowl Thursday, but instead she left us puzzled—and a little grossed out.

In a video shared by the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona is presented with two objects (“enrichment items,” according to the Enquirer), each branded with the logo of one of the Super Bowl teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers.

Fiona appears to head for the Chiefs object first and goes so far as to prod it with her snout, seemingly suggesting a preference for the Patrick Mahomes-led offensive juggernaut.

But then Fiona opens her mouth... and proceeds to vomit, leaving all of us to wonder where her loyalties lie.

It’s the third Super Bowl Fiona has picked.

In 2018 she correctly picked the Eagles over the Patriots, while in 2019 she wrongly selected the Rams over the Patriots, giving her a .500 record.