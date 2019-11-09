Fire at Leon County Courthouse under investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says they responded to a fire at the Leon County Courthouse Friday night.

Officials say crews arrived to the scene in less than two minutes to find a fire at the rear doors facing Calhoun Street. Fire crews immediately extinguished the flames and searched the basement area for any additional hazards.

Fire Investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire and it is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

