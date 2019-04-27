Fire breaks out in Quincy Restaurant

By WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A fire at Subs Grill in downtown Quincy is still burning and smoke is billowing into the sky.

Firefighters have been able to contain the fire, but it could be hours before they can put it out.

According to Quincy Fire Chief Curtis Bridges, the fire started at around 7:45 Saturday evening.

A stretch of Jefferson Street is closed as more than half a dozen fire trucks surround the restaurant. A ladder truck is spraying a huge stream of water on the roof.

Bridges says right now they have no word on the cause, but they believe the fire may have started in the attic.

Bridges says the business was closed at the time of the fire. He says there are no injuries to report.

The State Fire Marshals office has been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story.