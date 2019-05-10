Fire ravages Tillman Funeral Home in Monticello

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Monticello funeral home has been declared a total loss after a fire this morning.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue and the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:44 a.m. Friday at Tillman Funeral Home on East York Street.

JCFR says the fire was contained to the attic and crews quickly extinguished the blaze but the building is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical short in a bathroom ventilation fan.

JCFR says funeral operations are temporarily working with Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello.

Firefighters wrapped up operations at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.