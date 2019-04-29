Three found dead after house fire in Perry

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities say three people are dead after an overnight house fire in Perry.

The Perry Police Department says crews responded to the fire around 4:45 a.m. Monday at a home in the 600 block of Granger Drive.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Perry Fire Department began battling the blaze and put the fire out.

Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse says three victims were found dead inside of the home. The victims have not been identified at this time.

“It’s hard on my guys," Chief Jamie Cruse told WCTV. "I don’t care how long you’ve been on this job. Something like this will impact you because it’s personal in nature. Our emotions and our feelings are nothing compared to what the families are going through.”

Police say at this point, there is no indication of foul play or arson.

The cause and origination of the fire remains under investigation.