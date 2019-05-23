Fire officials: Be careful grilling, doing outdoor burning over Memorial Day Weekend

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for camping and grilling.

However, with the heat wave we're in right now, officials are warning everyone to be extra careful. They say the risk for wildfire is extremely high in the Florida panhandle.

Officials say if you are going to grill or do any outdoor burning, to please take extra precautions and follow burn guidelines.

"It's hot and it's dry."

Perfect conditions for a wildfire, officials say.

Wakulla County Battalion Fire Chief Brandon Alyea says it doesn't take much.

"Once it gets it, it just grows like wildfire. That's what it is," he said.

Alyea says when burning debris outdoors, always have a water hose or bucket, and a fire extinguisher nearby.

The same goes for grilling outdoors.

He says keep the grill 10 feet away from anything.

"Not under any porches, not under any awnings or anything like that," Alyea said.

Wakulla County Resident Lee Hartfield says he's noticed how dry it is outside.

"We're scared because the leaves are not stopping." Hartsfield said.

He says he knows dry can equal dangerous.

"We about stopped grilling because it's so dry. We don't want to lose what we got here," said Hartsfield.

Alyea says when it comes to out burning outdoors, people should be reminded burning is only for debris, not trash.

He says burn piles have to be 25 feet away from your home and woodlines, 50 feet from a paved road and 150 feet away from another home or building.