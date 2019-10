By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A fire was put out at the Tallahassee Mag Lab at 1800 E Paul Dirac Drive Thursday morning, according to the FSU Alert Facebook page.

FSU Alert made the post around 7:30 a.m. alerting people about the fire. Residents were told to avoid the area and expect delays in their commute. The scene was cleared around 9 a.m.

Now that the fire is out, authorities say the lab is running as normal.

