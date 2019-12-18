Fire put out at apartment complex in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 18, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department said it put out a fire at a two story apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Firefighters first got the call about the fire at 1606 East Park Avenue around 5:28 a.m. Within five minutes, fire units were on scene and found the building was under heavy fire conditions.

The department says its firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. All residents were out of the apartments before VFD got to the scene.

No injuries were reported. Six people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Twenty-two VFD workers were on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, VFD says.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.