Fire ravages Grady County church

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Investigators are sifting through the debris, trying to figure out what sparked a fire that tore through a south Georgia church late Tuesday night.

Grady County Fire responded to Woodland United Methodist Church around 11 last night. The church is at the corner of Woodland Rd. and Elkins Rd., north of Cairo.

Firefighters say the flames started in the church’s fellowship building, then spread to the nearby worship building.

The fellowship building sustained the worst damage and is burned down to its foundation.

Fire crews were on scene until about 3 am.

We've reached out to the church pastor for comment but have not heard back. Look for updates on this story as we learn more.