Firecrackers lead to lockdown at Florida high school

By: Associated Press

February 14, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An active shooter scare that prompted a lockdown at a Florida high school Thursday turned out to be firecrackers, authorities said.

Daytona Beach officers responded to Mainland High School following numerous emergency calls shortly after noon, according to a police news release. Volusia County deputies and neighboring Ormond Beach officers also responded.

Investigators quickly determined that there was no active shooter, police said. Officers clearing one of the campus buildings discovered firecrackers that had been set off inside a stairwell. Investigators believe that was the source of the sound that some mistook for gunshots.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and reviewed security video, police said. Investigators determined that three juvenile students set off the firecrackers. Police said each of them face a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function and a felony charge of bringing an explosive device onto school property. All three were identified, and one was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

