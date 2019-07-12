Fired TPD officer accused of sexual assault enters plea deal

By: Julie Monatanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A fired Tallahassee Police Officer accused of sexually assaulting a motorist after a traffic stop has just entered a plea.

Vincent Crump was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but agreed to a plea deal Friday morning.

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan says Crump entered a plea to felony aggravated assault charges and was taken into custody immediately afterward.

Dugan says the plea agreement includes Vincent Crump spending two months in jail, five years on probation and giving up his law enforcement certification in Florida.

Dugan says the deal withholds adjudication which means Crump will be spared a felony record if he successfully completes the terms of the plea deal.

Vincent Crump has already been tried twice, but both of those trials ended in mistrials.

