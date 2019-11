By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says one of its firefighters was injured during a routine training evolution Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Richard Jones says the incident happened at the department's training facility at the corner of Appleyard Drive and West Pensacola Street.

The department could not confirm to WCTV whether the firefighter was hospitalized or not.

