Firefighters battling "large wildfire" in Bay County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

A large wildfire is forcing road closures as multiple fire crews worked to contain the blaze Sunday.

Florida Forestry Service firefighters are on the scene at Chipola Wildland north of Highway 20 and about a mile west of Highway 231, according to a Facebook post from Bay County Emergency Services.

The post indicated the fire is approximately 90 acres in size and 80 percent contained. Authorities are urging drivers to use extreme caution or avoid the area, due to heavy smoke. Road closures to fight the fire from the air are possible, and with little notice, according to Bay County officials.