Firefighters, experts urge everyone to be cautious as elevated fire risk continues

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Much of the WCTV viewing area remains in an elevated risk for fire heading into the weekend, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

This comes as massive fires are making headlines in the Panhandle, and local departments have battled a brush fire this week too.

Deputy Chief Tom Mihalic was one of the first crews to show up to the brush fire in Leon County Wednesday. The Deputy Chief of the Woodville Fire Department said homes were saved due to a well-coordinated multi-agency effort.

"We basically knew what needed to be done and did it," he said. "Any fire like that is a race against time, because wind can pick it up and get out of control."

Crews won the race that time, but another fire could happen at any moment, especially as dry. windy conditions continue.

Kevin Robertson is a Fire Ecology Research Scientist at Tall Timbers. He's been keeping a close eye on conditions across the Panhandle and the Big Bend.

It all comes down to available fuel, he said. He added that Tallahassee is blessed to have large swaths of land see frequent prescribed burns, meaning the danger of a large-scale wildfire is reduced.

"Obviously, in those areas where they haven't burned in a long time, especially places with pine needles on the ground, that's going to be a tinderbox," he said.

Mihalic said he has seen an increase in brush fires with connections back to human error in recent years. He says large piles of debris left over from Hurricane Michael invite people to start burns- which could lead to trouble.

Before starting any burn, Mihalic recommends contacting your local fire department or the Florida Forest Service.

