Firetruck Round Up honors Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

In it's 22nd year, Leon County hosted the Firetruck Round Up which honored men and women who volunteer their time to not only help fight fire but also to save lives.

One man, did just that and was honored as this years volunteer firefighter of the year.

On May 5th, Thomas Mihalich's life changed forever, "God put me in the right place at the right time to make a differene in that little girl's life, and I would do it all over again if I had the chance."

Elena, who at the time was two years old was severely injured, lifeless. Tom, the Interim Deputy Volunteer of the Woodville Department answered the call in 2 minutes. The mechanic by day, had just done a routine maintenance on the truck, and when the call came in, arrived just in time to save Elena's life.

David Walton, Elena's uncle shares, "She was non-responsive when he got there, so without him we would not have Elena today."

Martha Walton, Elena's great-grandmother, says it is a debt she can never repay, "You can't pay for what that means to me because she would not be here."

And it is not just Thomas and the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department that make a difference in others live, but the other 6 volunteer fire departments in the area. These men and women spend their days serving and saving others.

Jeri Bush is the Director of Leon County Services. And states that the helping hands of these community members in times of crisis, go a long way, "These guys are the un-song heroes of our community, they don't toot their own horns they just show up."

Mihalich expresses that as volunteers, the call to help at a moments notice can happen at any time, "There's no telling what you could be doing at the time. You could be eating dinner, at your job like I was, laying down in the middle of the night. You wake up and its not only that we are providing a primary service, but we are usually the first on scene."

Yet, the risk, time and sacrifice is all worth it. Thomas was named Volunteer Firefighter of the Year on Saturday, "That award is great and it's honestly great and wonderful and I am very thankful. But that, that takes precidence over any award. To see her and the way she is interacting, you can't you can't put an award on that."

And as Elena twirls with her ballon and socializes with strangers, Tom knows the real reward, is making a difference in the lives of others.

