Firm plans to sue Suwannee nursing home over COVID-19 outbreak

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) — A prominent Florida law firm intends to sue two nursing homes, including Suwannee Health & Rehab in Live Oak, alleging mishandling of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan and Alexander Clem announced their plans in a teleconference from Orlando Thursday morning. They say several families whose loved ones died from COVID-19 have retained the firm.

The lawyers say they've uncovered evidence of negligence at the nursing home, along with conscious disregard for the safety and health of the people there.

The firm is in a pre-lawsuit screening period right now, investigating the claims and talking to families, nurses and other staff, according to the attorneys.

WCTV has reached out to a manager who oversees the facility and the public relations firm representing Suwannee Health & Rehab for comment on the pending lawsuit. We have yet to hear back.

The Florida Department of Health reports 18 residents of Suwannee Health & Rehab have died from COVID-19, and 30 other residents who remain at the home are positive, along with four staff.

Last month, WCTV spoke with a former employee and a current employee who alleged managers were not taking proper precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus. The workers alleged managers told employees not to record temperatures in the computer if residents had a fever, told staff they could not catch the virus from working there, and discouraged them from being tested.

In an interview in mid-April, a manager with the company that owns Suwannee Health & Rehab defended the center's actions, saying management was "taking every precaution" to prevent the spread of coronavirus and training staff to handle the crisis.

