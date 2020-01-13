First African American councilwoman elected in Thomasville sworn in

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The first African American woman to be elected to the Thomasville City Council was sworn in Monday night.

"It is humbling," said Wanda Warren. "I didn't see this a couple of years ago at all."

Warren represents District 1, which she said is primarily on the west side of town, is comprised of predominantly African Americans and has many infrastructure needs. She said she plans to focus on capital-intensive investment projects. She encourages residents to vote and participate in the upcoming census.

"We can get up to about $13,000 per person in needed infrastructure and emergency services if everyone participates in the census," she told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.

Warren is the second African American female to serve on the council after Cheryl Presha was temporarily appointed last May. Again, she is the first to be elected. Warren will serve a four-year term.