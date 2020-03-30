First COVID-19 death reported in Colquitt Regional

By: WALB News 10

March 30, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- On Sunday, Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced the hospital system’s first reported COVID-19 related death.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of a patient in our hospital who tested positive for COVID-19," Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO, said. “The patient was an older adult with other underlying health conditions.”

The hospital CEO said, “Out of respect for the privacy of the patient’s family, we are unable to share any further information.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of this patient and to all of the loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and around the world,” Matney said. "Please continue to be vigilant in taking all measures to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our employees in your prayers as they work tirelessly to care for our patients."