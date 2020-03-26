First Lowndes County coronavirus death reported

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Department of Health has reported the first death in Lowndes County caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

GDPH says the person was a 66-year-old male with underlying medical conditions who was hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center.

"Our thoughts go out to the family that has experienced this loss,” said William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “I encourage everyone to take guidance given by officials seriously and stay home to slow the spread of this devastating disease.”

As of noon on Thursday, Lowndes County had 12 confirmed coronavirus cases.

For more information on COVID-19 in Georgia, click here.