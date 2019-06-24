First Responders recognized for aid during Hurricane Michael

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 23, 2019

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WCTV) – Sunday morning, Hurricane Michael first responders were honored today in Port St. Joe for their service and protection during the storm. This month marks ten months since the deadly hurricane tore through the Panhandle.

Hundreds of first responders were at the ready in the storm's aftermath, and over 40 agencies attended from as far as Ocala, to the ceremony at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Almost a year later, first responders came back to where it all happened.

"We had a chance today to go to Mexico Beach, this is my first time since the we came over, and it is recovering," said Richard Johns from the Tallahassee Fire Department.

Those from far and wide, came to aid the Panhandle when it was needed most.

The Chief of Quincy Police, Glenn Sapp expresses, "We were all scrambling but we had each others back and the first responders they stood tall while others fled from the storm obviously the first responders went towards the storm."

The Chief of Police for Port St Joe, Matt Herring shares his gratitude, saying, "They sent officers and contingents out here to help us get back on our feet right after the storm, and we appreciate them doing that and we wanted to honor them here today as well."

Those who worked bravely are now being honored for their help and protection. Kenneth Frame, the pastor and Chaplin for Port St Joe, goes back to that time, "They cried with them they helped them they helped provide for them and they brought a little joy into their lives during a sad time. so we can't thank them enough for all they have done."

These local heroes answered the call, as Johns shares, "Whether it is in our area or someone elses we are going to respond and help the best we can."

With each award those in attendance get the thanks, Frame says, they deserve, "This is our way of saying thank you for a job well done."

These heroes know their sacrifices helped to rebuild the community. And Sapp expresses that this recognition lifts his spirit and reminds his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters that their sarcifice is noticed and appreciated.

WCTV received an award as well, for our coverage of Hurricane Michael and the aftermath.