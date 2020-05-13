First coronavirus-related death reported in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting the first coronavirus-related death in Gadsden County.
FDOH says a 69-year-old woman who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and had underlying medical conditions has died. Her recent admittance to the hospital was related to COVID-19, health officials said.
"FDOH-Gadsden extends our deepest condolences to the family," the press release said.
FDOH-Gadsden recently opened a COVID-19 community testing site and will continue its response efforts as the pandemic continues.
For more information on COVID-19 in Gadsden County, call its 24/7 hotline at 850-875-7200.
