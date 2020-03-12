First coronavirus death reported in Georgia

By: WALB News Team

March 12, 2020

ATLANTA (WALB) — The first death from the coronavirus has been reported in Georgia, according to the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health.

A 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a release Thursday.

The victim also had underlying medical conditions.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” Kemp said. “I know the medical professionals on-site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual and the hospital staff who cared for him,” Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, a Department of Public Health commissioner, said. “Governor Kemp, DPH, the Coronavirus Task Force, and federal partners continue to work together around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

The CDC said those at a higher risk, if infected with the Coronavirus, are those 60 and older and those with serious chronic medical conditions, like heart disease.

