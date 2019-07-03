First look inside Cairo church after fire

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The pastor of a south Georgia church that caught on fire Saturday night said the building was "fried."

"It's pretty bad. It's pretty bad," said Pastor of Saint Clair Primitive Baptist Church in Cairo, Antonio Bush. "All the walls, the interior walls, and the ceiling are pretty much fried out."

Bush told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan that the fire was believed to have been caused by electrical wiring. As a result, the flames moved through the walls and ceiling to several different rooms.

The fire started sometime after 6 p.m. and an investigation is being handled by the State Fire Marshal. Once it is complete, the church can move on with the insurance process.

From the outside the church looks relatively unscathed, but inside the smell and debris makes the damage apparent.

"Everything appears to be cooked," he said. "I think it's going to be a while before we can get it aired out and get it reconstructed and back in service. It's going to take a lot of construction work and renovation to bring everything up to par."

The pastor said the church had recently discussed making upgrades to the facility and that there was an important message hidden in the incident.

"Now, it will just happen faster," he said. "Sometimes, even in what looks like a bad situation, God can work it out for good."

The church will be holding services at a sister church that has opened their doors to PBC. For more information on the location and how to help or connect with the church, visit their Facebook page.