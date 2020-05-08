First phase for re-opening state forest campgrounds announced

By: WJHG News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced phase one of re-opening Florida State Forest campgrounds, campsites, and recreation areas.

“The public health of Floridians and our Florida Forest Service personnel is of utmost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to re-opening these areas while continuing to follow CDC guidelines.”

Florida State Forests as a whole remain open, including roads that are accessible for the public to drive on.

Effective May 8, most campgrounds, primitive campsites and trailheads located on state forests will re-open with limited capacity.

Campsite reservations must be made online at FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or by calling (877) 879-3859.

Day-use passes are not required at this time.

Restrooms, except at open campgrounds, will remain closed. Some recreation and day-use areas will also remain closed.

As Florida State Forest recreation areas re-open, officials say the public needs to continue following CDC guidelines.

