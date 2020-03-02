First responder confidentiality bill approved by final Senate committee

By: Capitol News Service

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — To combat suicide and mental health issues, lawmakers want first responders, including 911 operators, to be able to confide work related stresses confidentially with their peers.

Legislation that would protect those conversations passed its final Senate committee Monday, but with some opposition.

Some lawmakers expressed concerns that putting a blanket of confidentiality on the peer-to-peer conversations could be abused in situations of alleged misconduct, allowing first responders to be shielded from testifying.

“I understand if we were to have some prevision where a peer was designated by the department as someone somebody could go talk to about this and have a conversation about that, but the ability to designate after the fact seems to me to create a huge problem,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes.

The bill is now ready for votes on both chamber floors, though Senate sponsor Keith Perry said more work may need to be done on the bill before final passage.

