First responders learning how to properly get into newer cars to save lives faster

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When car crashes happen, first responders are there to help. But, with newer car models, the way to save a person's life has also changed.

That's why Universal Collision is teaching first responders on new methods for how to safely remove someone from their vehicle when the unthinkable happens.

36 responders are in attendnace Wednesday night, where they'll be taught how to use and operate what's called "Jaws of Life" on four cars that have been donated for demonstrations.

The idea for the event started when the National Auto Body Association needed a training of this kind in the state of Florida. The owner of the collision shop shares that it's important to now and be prepared for any situation, which is why they will be learning, hands on, how to cut these newer vehicles properly so that first responders feel confident and prepared.

“Lives are so important and if they are in an accident, minutes can mean the matter of life or death," said Sheryl Driggers, the Co-Owner of Universal Collision.

Driggers hopes by the time first responders leave, they will have the tools they need to do just that.

