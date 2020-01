Tracey Belizaire | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 415 Northside Drive early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 2:15 a.m. and reported light smoke coming from the bedroom of apartment C-7. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire was caused by cigarettes; however, all residents made it out safely before VFD arrived and no injuries were reported.

