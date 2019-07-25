Fisher, Cougars confident in keeping momentum under new regime

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Life after Corey Fuller; it's what the Godby High School football team is preparing for this fall.

And it's a lot to live up to. In two seasons at the helm, Fuller led the Cougars to a combined 22 wins and two playoff appearances.

But, Fuller is at Gadsden County now, and it'll be former assistant Brandon McCray now leading the way.

The good news for Godby fans is he'll have talent all over the roster; a physical defense, speedy receivers and senior quarterback Trey Fisher, who transferred to Godby last year and won 11 games under center.

Not only does Fisher have a new head coach but a new offensive coordinator as well in Ivan Evans.

Despite the changes, Fisher says he feels comfortable in the new system and he's excited to show it off this fall.

"Coach Evans has made it real easy," Fisher said. "The transition, he's done a real good job of using our guys and knowing who's good at what and putting people in situations to be successful so I don't expect a dropoff this year.

"I feel very comfortable with Coach Evans, like we're on the same page," Fisher continued. "I know what he wants, I know what he wants to get done so on the field, I just feel like I"m an extension of him because we've had some good times to figure out what he wants and through that, it just makes my job easier."